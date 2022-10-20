Our cold spell will come to an end

We are starting off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but we will warm up into the 50s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in. Breezy conditions will continue as we could see wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph at times today.

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s tonight.

A gorgeous day is in store for our Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, high temperatures in the 60s, and those winds will calm down as well.

Our warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s for most and some of our lower elevations could even get up into the 70s. High pressure will keep us dry with mainly sunny skies.

We look to stay dry with above average temperatures early next week before a cold front will bring us some rain midweek. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

