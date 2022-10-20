Mercer County students celebrate Dictionary Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Vocabulary expansion was the lesson plan for Mercer County third graders Thursday morning, as Mountain Valley Elementary students were treated to free dictionaries.

Thanks to the rotary clubs of both Bluefield, W.Va. and Princeton, along with Bluefield State University and Concord University, every student present during Thursday’s event saw their own personal dictionary.

A school district rep said the choice of third graders didn’t come as a random selection.

“You know, in third grade that’s when they really start reading to learn and learning to write. And these dictionaries will give them rich vocabularies and just move them forward,” said Amy Harrison.

Those delivering the dictionaries were treated to a gift from the students as well -- as the third graders performed their rendition of the “Addams Family” theme song.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.