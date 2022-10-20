Mercer County mobile home parks remain without proper permits

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The owners behind a number of mobile home parks in Mercer County could face legal action from the county as early as next week, according to the Mercer County Health Department.

The department reports the county will have to take such action by the end of next week if multiple mobile home parks do not make proper contact with local officials. The developments follow WVVA’s previous reporting that at least Elk View, Gardner Estates and Shadow Wood mobile home parks are all operating without up-to-date permits.

WVVA has been attempting to identify the owners of at least five parks in the county set to see drastic lot rent hikes as well. We have been able to trace at least one, Shadow Wood Mobile Home Park, to a company called Smith Management LLC based in Florida.

The Mercer County Health Department said they had been unable to make contact with that company, or any involved in owning Shadow Wood or other related mobile home parks in the county as of Thursday.

WVVA spoke with an out-of-state mobile home park owner who said he believed the rent hike would come as the product of bad investment.

“While I am of the opinion that the free market ultimately will prevail in something like this, it doesn’t change the fact that you’re disrupting the lives of others while you decide to shoot yourself in the foot,” said Joel Mazur, Founder and CEO of Sado Parks.

WVVA will continue to follow developments with this story, and we have already seen situations similar to Shadow Wood in our research.

We will continue to provide updates as we’re able to confirm more information.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
Amendment 4
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 4?
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Dictionaries came thanks to the rotary clubs of Bluefield and Princeton, along with BSU and...
Mercer County students celebrate Dictionary Day
The planning commission hopes to begin receiving public comment in the near future.
City of Bluefield preparing for public comment on comprehensive plan
Mercer County mobile home park owners could face legal action
Mercer County mobile home park owners could face legal action