Mercer County mobile home parks remain without proper permits

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The owners behind a number of mobile home parks in Mercer County could face legal action from the county as early as next week, according to the Mercer County Health Department.

The department reports the county will have to take such action by the end of next week if multiple mobile home parks do not make proper contact with local officials. The developments follow WVVA’s previous reporting that at least Elk View, Gardner Estates and Shadow Wood mobile home parks are all operating without up-to-date permits.

WVVA has been attempting to identify the owners of at least five parks in the county set to see drastic lot rent hikes as well. We have been able to trace at least one, Shadow Wood Mobile Home Park, to a company called Smith Management LLC based in Florida.

The Mercer County Health Department said they had been unable to make contact with that company, or any involved in owning Shadow Wood or other related mobile home parks in the county as of Thursday.

WVVA spoke with an out-of-state mobile home park owner who said he believed the rent hike would come as the product of bad investment.

“While I am of the opinion that the free market ultimately will prevail in something like this, it doesn’t change the fact that you’re disrupting the lives of others while you decide to shoot yourself in the foot,” said Joel Mazur, Founder and CEO of Sado Parks.

WVVA will continue to follow developments with this story, and we have already seen situations similar to Shadow Wood in our research.

We will continue to provide updates as we’re able to confirm more information.

