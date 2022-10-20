Local company asks for donations to help breast cancer patients

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Eastern Vault Company in Princeton, W.Va. is collecting items for women with breast cancer.

LeRae Merritt, Officer Manager at Eastern Vault, says “We want to invite the community to come in. So anyone who wants to quickly come in and drop off anything right here in our box and we will get it donated. All of our items are going to go to Princeton Community Oncology.”      

Right now, they are looking for scarves, head wraps, socks, blankets, slippers and robes. Anything that can help women stay comfortable during chemo sessions.

If you would like to drop any of the items you can visit the company at 494 Courthouse Road from 7a.m. to 5p.m., Monday through Friday.

