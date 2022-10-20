Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property

Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wait is over! The Greenbrier Resort is finally opening up about a special film project that took place over the summer.

“Christmas at The Greenbrier” will debut on Fox Nation streaming services on Thanksgiving.

The project required The Greenbrier to host Christmas in July for two weeks while filming took place. Employees say it was a magical experience.

“We’re extremely excited,” Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations at The Greenbrier, said of the movie’s upcoming release. “Christmas has always been such a special time here at The Greenbrier, and to have it sort of featured to the world in this way, in this movie is fantastic for everybody, and we’re just as excited as everybody else to see it...”

As an added bonus, The Greenbrier will be hosting special showings of the movie. Overnight guests who stay on the property between November 4 and November 23 will get a first look at the film before it debuts.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Amendment 4
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 4?
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser

Latest News

Amendment 2
Greenbrier County officials hold informational town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2
Triad hosts Senior Safety Day
Triad hosts Senior Safety Day
Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd oyster dinner
Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd annual oyster dinner
High school students competed against one another on Wednesday.
Bluefield State hosts high schoolers for annual Humanities Challenge