Greenbrier County officials hold informational town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are now less than three weeks to go until the General Election, and, earlier this evening, Greenbrier County officials made sure to inform the public on a heavy ballot item: Amendment 2.

The county’s commissioners are against the amendment and say it could cost approximately $7 million in revenue, 66 percent of which is allocated to the Board of Education.

“The lack of the clarity and the uncertainty of what could occur with the removal of the business and personal property taxes could cause a huge detriment to counties if funds were not put back in whole to make the counties whole,” shared Commissioner Tammy Tincher.

While the Greenbrier County Commission says they unanimously decided to stand against the amendment, it has garnered a lot of attention as of late, and some state leaders believe it could even bring business to the Mountain State.

WVVA spoke to one of those leaders earlier this month...

“This tax has been seen as an impediment to bringing business into West Virginia,” said Sen. Jack Woodrum (R-Summers, 10). “We’re an outlier in that we’re the only state in the union that has this tax in our constitution. So we could, you know, become more in line with everybody else by removing that.”

Another state leader with a strong opinion on Amendment 2 is Gov. Jim Justice. He has made several stops across the state to encourage people to vote no on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.