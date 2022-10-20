Father sings songs from his youth to friend with Alzheimer’s every week

A man shared a now viral video of his father singing to his friend over the phone in a "weekly ritual to connect them." (SOURCE: Dimitri Ehrlich)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A video of an older man singing songs from his youth to his friend with Alzheimer’s over the phone has gone viral.

The video of the man was shared by his son, Dimitri Ehrlich. It shows him playing DJ for his friend in what Ehrlich says is a “weekly ritual that connects them.”

The son said his father’s friend has severe Alzheimer’s and “cannot remember what happened this morning.”

The son said his father and his father’s friend are in their 90s and have been friends for more than 50 years. Sadly, all of their mutual friends have died.

Although the friend’s memory is poor, he can still sing along to songs from the 1940s.

In the viral video, the father picked Dean Martin’s “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” to be the song of the week as he sings it over the phone to his friend.

In recent years, researchers have found that art, and music, in particular, can be a helpful way of helping people with Alzheimer’s connect with others once speaking and recalling from memory become more difficult.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal

Latest News

FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast
Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally...
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion