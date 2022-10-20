‘Fashion with Passion’ show helps women gain economic independence

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WISE Women’s Center is putting on its ‘Fashion with Passion’ show. It’s coming up Sat. Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center. It’s a charity fundraiser, and the biggest fundraiser of the year for WISE.

WISE is a non-profit, and it collects professional clothing donations and helps with other tools/support women may need " as they reach economic independence through interviewing for a job and continues to grow and strive through relationships with other successful women,” according to its website.

“Each year, we host several events that secure the funds we need to operate and provide services to women in our community. We rely on these donations, gifts in kind, and the grant monies we receive to do our work,” according to its website.

Tickets are limited and are available right now. They are $30 each and can be purchased by calling 304-324-5809 or on the website.

Tickets are also available through vendors, board members and models, and table reservations are encouraged for groups.

“We created this event to provide exposure and understanding of WISE, our mission, and the women we serve. We also love having the opportunity to partner with and provide exposure for the local woman-owned boutiques and businesses that support and participate in this event,” said Gray Peretti, WISE board member and chair of this year’s style show.

“Raising all women up and supporting them through our outreach is what WISE is all about. It’s sure to be a magical and fun evening, and I encourage everyone to attend. The community’s support of WISE empowers us to provide vital services to the women in need in our region,” said Peretti.

Boutiques showcased in this year’s Style Show include:

● Nancy’s Downtown Boutique, Bluefield VA

● Grey & Honey, Bluefield VA

● Sweet Pea Hill Boutique, Princeton WV

● The Sleeping Dog Galleria, Tazewell VA

● The WISE Fashion for Passion Charity Shop, Bluefield, WV

You can also make a monetary donation by visiting the WISE Women’s Center website here.

