CU invites students and families to FASFA workshop

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University (CU) will host a FASFA workshop on Sunday, November 13.

The workshop will be held at University Point on their Athens campus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all current college students as well as any high school seniors are encouraged to attend.

Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2021 tax records.

Those attending will also be entered to win a $500 Concord University tuition voucher for students who plan to enroll in Fall 2023 classes at CU.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is used to determine who gets financial aid and how much they’ll receive. The sooner you apply, the more financial aid you may qualify for.

To register for the FAFSA Sunday Workshop, visit Concord’s website at apply.concord.edu/register/fa_Sunday22.

For more information, please contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069.

