City of Bluefield preparing for public comment on comprehensive plan

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s Planning Commission heard comment from Attorney Jared Anderson of the WVU College of Law Thursday morning, as the city looked to prepare for an upcoming public comment period regarding its comprehensive plan.

Completion of the plan remained a ways away, but as of Thursday local leaders appeared to have public comment as a top priority before the process moves forward.

Anderson said that period is an essential part in developing a full vision for the future of the city.

“How do we get the word out? Public input is very important in the comprehensive plan process. So what are the best ways to reach folks? Starting to develop a vision for the overall process,” said Anderson. “What is important about Bluefield?”

Some options mentioned Thursday included online surveys and in-person meetings.

