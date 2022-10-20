Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd annual oyster dinner

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -At the Brushfork Armory, the Bluefield Shriners will be having their 42nd annual oyster dinner. The menu includes fired oysters, raw oysters, and oyster soup. In addition, there will be a raffle to win a bushel of alcoholic beverages. This event is more than just seafood and alcohol, however. This is the Bluefield Shriners’ biggest fundraiser of the year. Robert Edwards, the Chairman of the oyster dinner says the money raised by this event will go to help disabled children without asking for anything in return.

“Every dime of it. I mean, we may have to keep some out for operating expenses, but besides that, we give thousands of dollars to crippled children,” says Edwards.

This is the first year the Shriners have held the oyster dinner following two years of COVID.

If you would like to attend, tickets are $30-dollars and must be purchased in advance. Doors open at 6:15 Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.