Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd annual oyster dinner

Purchase tickets in advance if you want to take part.
Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd oyster dinner
Bluefield Shriners hold 42nd oyster dinner(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -At the Brushfork Armory, the Bluefield Shriners will be having their 42nd annual oyster dinner. The menu includes fired oysters, raw oysters, and oyster soup. In addition, there will be a raffle to win a bushel of alcoholic beverages. This event is more than just seafood and alcohol, however. This is the Bluefield Shriners’ biggest fundraiser of the year. Robert Edwards, the Chairman of the oyster dinner says the money raised by this event will go to help disabled children without asking for anything in return.

“Every dime of it. I mean, we may have to keep some out for operating expenses, but besides that, we give thousands of dollars to crippled children,” says Edwards.

This is the first year the Shriners have held the oyster dinner following two years of COVID.

If you would like to attend, tickets are $30-dollars and must be purchased in advance. Doors open at 6:15 Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Amendment 4
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 4?
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser

Latest News

Amendment 2
Greenbrier County officials hold informational town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
Triad hosts Senior Safety Day
Triad hosts Senior Safety Day
High school students competed against one another on Wednesday.
Bluefield State hosts high schoolers for annual Humanities Challenge