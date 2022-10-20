Arizona elections workers are being harassed, officials say

Maricopa County officials say a handful of people were outside the elections office watching and recording election workers.
By Elliott Polakoff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Maricopa County supervisors said people are harassing staff at the elections office. The Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors Bill Gates voiced the concern with three weeks to go before the election.

“If these people really want to be involved in the process, want to learn more about it, come be a poll worker or be a poll observer,” he said. “They’re taking pictures of them. And regardless of what the intent is of these people who are taking pictures of our elections workers, they’re harassing people. They’re not helping further the interest of democracy.”

At the Maricopa County voting tabulation center, three people were seen posted outside. At times, they were recording. At other times, they weren’t, Arizona’s Family reported.

While a Maricopa County spokesperson didn’t confirm if these are the individuals they were referring to, they’re not the only Arizonans who plan on monitoring ballot boxes and voting locations in the state.

The conservative group Lions of Liberty had plans to launch an Operation Drop Box initiative involving dozens of volunteers taking shifts near ballot drop boxes in Yavapai County last week. However, the group paused after a cease and desist letter from the nonprofit Protect Democracy described their operation as voter intimidation. Today, Lions of Liberty, in an email, said they have now changed their mind.

“We’re moving forward with it, in name and slight practice,” Lions of Liberty board member Luke Cilano said. “When I’m out and about driving around, I swing by and watch a box from a distance.”

Cilano said he and his fellow board members aren’t doing anything wrong and are just doing their part to make sure voting is secure.

Gates has this response for anyone questioning election security, including mail-in ballots. “If there are campaigns that accuse the county of not being transparent, I’m going to push back on it,” he said.

In addition, the Arizona Secretary of State’s office has referred a report of voter intimidation to the Department of Justice and the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

The unidentified voter said they were approached and followed by a group of people while trying to drop off their ballot at an early voting drop box at the juvenile justice court in Mesa on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

