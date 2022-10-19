WV is seeing best fall foliage in a decade

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to West Virginia Tourism’s latest fall foliage map, the Mountain State is seeing its best colors in a decade.

Being the third most forested state in the county, it’s hard to miss the vibrant colors of the leaves.

The peak foliage is an asset for WV tourism.

“Capturing the Fall beauty for scenic photos is really important to us. So, we want to take those opportunities so that we have those assets next year to bring more people to the area.” said Jamie Null, Director of Mercer County’s Visitor Center.

We were able to catch up with a family visiting from Rochester, NY who is considering relocating to the state. We asked them their impression of the scenery.

“The scenery is beautiful it actually is very nice. I would suggest anyone come out here whether in state or out of state.” said Malachi Christ, one of the family members.

The fall foliage is not only for out of state visitors.

“If you live here you’ve got to make sure you’re out enjoying them. We’ve got a very short window of time before the leaves fall.” said Null.

Southern West Virginia will see its peak fall foliage these last two weeks of October, so get out and enjoy it!

