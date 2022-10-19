WV is seeing best fall foliage in a decade

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to West Virginia Tourism’s latest fall foliage map, the Mountain State is seeing its best colors in a decade.

Being the third most forested state in the county, it’s hard to miss the vibrant colors of the leaves.

The peak foliage is an asset for WV tourism.

“Capturing the Fall beauty for scenic photos is really important to us. So, we want to take those opportunities so that we have those assets next year to bring more people to the area.” said Jamie Null, Director of Mercer County’s Visitor Center.

We were able to catch up with a family visiting from Rochester, NY who is considering relocating to the state. We asked them their impression of the scenery.

“The scenery is beautiful it actually is very nice. I would suggest anyone come out here whether in state or out of state.” said Malachi Christ, one of the family members.

The fall foliage is not only for out of state visitors.

“If you live here you’ve got to make sure you’re out enjoying them. We’ve got a very short window of time before the leaves fall.” said Null.

Southern West Virginia will see its peak fall foliage these last two weeks of October, so get out and enjoy it!

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser
Ramon Edwards (left)
Raleigh County man faces 40 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder

Latest News

As part of ‘Farm to School Month,’ WVVA News is taking a closer look at some of the work local...
Fayette County celebrates ‘Farm to School’ month
The Fayette County Commission has voted unanimously to work with a newly-formed Fayette County...
New Fayette County humane society created to run animal shelter
The building that once stood there burned down New Year's Eve 2013.
Grant awarded for vacant lot on Tazewell Main Street
W.Va. justices hold court in Beckley