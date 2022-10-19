Winter home weatherization tips

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As West Virginians prepare for the winter, it’s important to remember what not to leave nearby if one plans to use a portable heater inside their home.

WVVA spoke with a local electrician on what that includes.

“Make sure that there’s no paper or anything combustible, no furniture too close to it,” said Lee Lewis, owner of Mr. Sparky of Southern W.Va. “Clear that out because it is a heating source. If it’s space heaters, [you] just want to make sure that it’s plugged into an actual outlet and not a power strip, because they’re not designed for that.”

Community Action of South Eastern W.Va., or CASE, lists tips for saving on energy bills in the winter as well.

The list includes air drying one’s dishes instead of using a dish washer, using fluorescent lights, turning down one’s water heater, washing only full loads of laundry and connections things like a T.V. to a power strip, and turning the strip off after use.

You can see CASE’s full list of tips on the organization’s website.

