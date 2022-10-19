Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $550 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

After a short delay due to technical issues, the winning Powerball numbers were drawn Wednesday night. They are 06, 08, 15, 27, 42 and 10.

The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

The cash value of the jackpot is now about $277 million.

The Powerball jackpot hadn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

