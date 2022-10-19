A warmup is on the way

A few more snow showers are possible north of I-64 today, otherwise we'll see decreasing clouds with highs in the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few flakes flying around north of I-64 today, but as low pressure moves away and high pressure moves in, we should see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will remain on the colder side with a WNW wind flow. Highs will top off in the 40s for most. We’ll be windy too, with gusts occasionally in the 20-30 MPH range, so bundle up! Wind chills will be in the 30s for most through the day.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight will be mainly clear and cold, with lows in the mid 20s-low 30s again. Areas of frost will be possible late tonight into the morning hours tomorrow.

Mainly sunny skies return to the region tomorrow with highs in the 50s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Winds will shift out of the southwest and that will help to warm us up even more throughout the rest of the week.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions look to continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s and we could even see a few low 70s in our lower elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.