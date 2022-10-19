Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

A 17-year-old girl in Michigan called 911 from the back seat of a car to report her mom drunk driving Monday night. (Source: WTVG)
By Tony Geftos and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl in Michigan called 911 from the back seat of a car to report her mom drunk driving Monday night.

Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 911 call quite like it.

“Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as [expletive] with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us,” the teen caller told the 911 operator.

The girl said her 15-year-old brother was also in the back seat. A man, described as a friend of the mom, was in the passenger’s seat.

Dispatchers stayed on the line with the girl for about 10 minutes as she described her location along U.S. 223 passing through Blissfield.

Officer Thomas Anton with Blissfield Police intercepted the vehicle within minutes of the 911 call and said he noticed the car swerving erratically.

“The vehicle was actually going over the lines and actually almost hit another car next to it, and it came over the double yellow lines twice and almost caused a head-on collision twice,” Anton said.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and took the 45-year-old driver into custody. Her name has not yet been released.

Officers took her to the Lenawee County Jail where they say she blew twice the legal limit. She’s expected to face a misdemeanor charge of operating while impaired.

The man in the passenger’s seat drove the children to their grandmother’s house, where they were released into her custody.

Anton credits the teen girl’s actions with saving many lives.

“They were quite scared when mom was driving down the road drunk,” Anton said. “They were scared for mom’s safety and for theirs, so they called 911 to make sure that, in fact, the daughter said that they saved mom’s life.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

