Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

