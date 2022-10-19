Preparations underway for Hinton’s Railroad Days return

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Preparations for Hinton’s Railroad Days are officially underway, this after a two year hiatus. The event will kick off on Temple Street on Thursday at 9 am.

“We’re just trying to get the basic infrastructure out. Trash cans and porta-johns and seating, things like that and get ready. The vendors will start rolling in this evening and we open up tomorrow morning,” said Mayor Jack Scott.

“It’s so much more this year with the music on two stages that we have. The kids zone, the artisan depot. We’ve tried to add things that people would really like and enjoy when they come to town,” said Event Planner, Amy Richmond.

City leaders are expecting thousands of people to pull into the station on the Autumn Colors Express. It’s a ride through the region, bringing passengers from stops in Huntington and Charleston. While they’re riding to Hinton to soak in the colors of fall, passengers are expected to bring some green into the Summers County seat.

“We know from the train we have 1,200 people per day on the train and the train is sold out. Then we have all of the people that are local that come too from the surrounding community and even our community so I’m thinking we’re going to have several thousand people over the course of the four days,” said Richmond.

“We’re preparing for that. This is the first time we’ve done the four day in a row event, Thursday through Sunday so we’re excited about that. Our community has really come together in participating with over 100 vendors. We’re very excited, the town looks great,” said Scott.

Hinton’s Railroad Days runs from 9 am to 4 pm from Thursday all the way until Sunday.

