New Fayette County humane society created to run animal shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Commission has voted unanimously to work with a newly-formed Fayette County Humane Society to manage the Fayette County Animal Shelter.

According to a release from the commission, the new non-profit will replace the departing New River Humane Society on November 10th.

To facilitate the transition, the release said the commission has authorized the county’s administrator to hire six employees and allocated $75,000 for the care of the animals.

A statement by the commission read “The Fayette County Commission recognizes the importance of animal welfare and control and intends to continue to run the Fayette County Animal Shelter as a no-kill shelter. The Commission also hopes to secure grant funding to build a new facility that is more centrally located in the future. The public can expect full transparency and a shelter that prioritizes the needs of the citizens and animals of Fayette County. The Commission hopes to host an open house soon and encourages volunteers who wish to assist with the transition or operation of the shelter to contact the Fayette County Commission at 304-574-4290.”

