It’s National Teen Driver Safety week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - National Teen Driver Safety Week is this week, October 16th- 22nd.

Impaired driving, seat belt safety, distracted driving, speeding, and too many passengers are just some of the main concerns people have with teens while driving and one expert says parents can be key to developing safe habits.

Teenagers are still learning as they are behind the wheel and learning safe habits is important. Teens are more likely to pick up driving habits from their friends and parents.

“We are encouraging parents to talk with their teen drivers about the importance of establishing safe driving habits while they are still new drivers so that they will be safer drivers. The entire time they are driving,” said Aimee Cantrell, Public Information Specialist, Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

There isn’t one problem in teen driving that outshines the rest but there is one overwhelming statistic, and from driving distracted to speeding, teen drivers can be associated with bad behavior on the road.

Aimee Cantrell with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program says teens are more likely to pick up driving habits from their friends and parents.

“They are gaining experience they need to know what the rules for the road are. If they will establish safe driving habits now that means they will be safer driving adults and that’s important throughout their entire lives,” said Cantrell.

And here’s a statistic that every parent should hear.

According to Cantrell the most common age for road deaths in West Virginia is 17.

“The reason for this could be contributed to a couple of factors. It could be that they are maybe a little too comfortable, or maybe they have gotten lax with some of the precautions they have taken... there are lots of reasons that could be,” said Cantrell.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests these six rules for the road for teens:

- No cell phones

- No speeding

- No drowsy driving

- No passengers

- No alcohol

- and always buckle up!

Here’s another statistic from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). More than half of passengers killed in cars driven by teens were not buckled up.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

