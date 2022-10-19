Human remains found after fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says human remains were found in a “fifth-wheel camper” that was on fire on Okey L. Patterson Road at 1:30 am on Wednesday. Fridley says the Oak Hill Fire Department put out the flames.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene to investigate. The remains found were sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification to determine the cause of death.

The fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s department and fire marshal’s office.

