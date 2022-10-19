Grant awarded for vacant lot on Tazewell Main Street

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office has awarded a $25-thousand dollar grant to revitalize a vacant lot on Tazewell’s Main Street.

The building that once stood there went up in flames in 2013. At the time it was Guru’s thrift store.

The lot was later donated to Tazewell Today, an organization dedicated to reinvigorate Main Street.

“This grant will give us the ability to figure out what the highest and best use for this lot will be.” said Vanessa Rebentisch, current director of Tazewell Today.

Rebentisch also said that Tazewell Today will be taking community input alongside the study to find the best use of the space.

Youngkin awarded 16 different communities in total as a part of his 2023 Virginia Main Street Awarded Projects.

Marion’s downtown also received the feasibility grant to look into a building that burned down on their main drag.

