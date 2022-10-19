In Focus: author shares background on ‘One Story, Many Voices’

“One story is about my pastor’s wife who was sexually abused by her father,” said Laurie Sammons
WVVA is putting the spotlight on a book that shares stories of individuals who were sexually...
WVVA is putting the spotlight on a book that shares stories of individuals who were sexually abused and exploited.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is putting the spotlight on a book that shares stories of individuals who were sexually abused and exploited. It’s called ‘One Story, Many Voices.’ Laurie Sammons is the co-author.

She has 45 years of experience in the education field, has served as an adjunct college professor, gymnastics coach and is also a national consultant for a development company.

“One story is about my pastor’s wife who was sexually abused by her father from the ages of 5 though 18, and they are surrounded by other stories, ‘many voices,’” said Sammons. “(They are) individuals I have known over the years as students, colleagues, loved ones.”

Sammons splits her time between Glade Springs, W.Va and Florida. Christy Ivie is the co-author of ‘One Story, Many Voices.’ She founded the group ‘Christy’s Cause’ in 2015, according to her website.

“Christy’s Cause works to eradicate child sex trafficking and exploitation through education, awareness, restoration projects, and justice initiatives,” according to the website.

You can purchase the book on Amazon.

Sammons appeared on the Sun. Oct. 16 edition of WVVA’s community affairs show ‘In Focus.’ It’s about people, events and important topics in West Virginia, Virginia and surrounding areas.

It airs every Sun. at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you’re interested in being interviewed for a segment or if you have an idea for one, email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

