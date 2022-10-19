Fayette County celebrates ‘Farm to School’ month

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - As part of ‘Farm to School Month,’ WVVA News is taking a closer look at some of the work local farmers are doing to bring healthy meals to the classroom.

In Fayette County, where kids eat locally sourced meals every Wednesday, representatives from the Department of Education and Department of Agriculture stopped by to see some of their work at New River Primary School in Oak Hill.

The chickens were provided by Rainbow Farm in Summers County and Pine Mountain Farm in Monroe County.

“They say that local dollars circulate in the local economy a lot more. Also, you can get fresh stuff that was just on the farm,” explained Fayette County’s Director of Child Nutrition Andrew Pence during the visit.

According to Bekki Leigh with the W.Va. Dept. of Education, those same foods are often healthier. “It’s not coming the distance and may not have the preservatives that many foods have.”

In Fayette County, leaders take the program a step further. They also bring in local growers for pop-up farmer’s markets, where the children can pick their own produce and engage the students in their own gardening.

“There’s a component of local pride,” said Pence, “when farmers are feeding schools that their kids go to, when a kid who grows up on a West Virginia orchard bites into an apple his father raised...that’s pretty cool.”

According to Feeding America, more than one in five West Virginia children are living in a household that is food insecure. That means at least twenty percent of the state’s children may be missing out on meals.

According to Leigh, the West Virginia Dept. of Education and local schools work hard to fill in the gap. “We have the opportunity to feed students several times a day so we strive to make them as healthy as possible.”

In Fayette County, Pense said the Farm to School program is about more than buying local produce, it’s about investing in children and the communities that care for them.

