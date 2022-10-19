Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved to another school after eight people were taken to the hospital due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Kansas City school.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluations after a carbon monoxide leak at an elementary school.

Emergency responders were called to Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday morning after several children reported being ill.

Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said firefighters found “extremely high” levels of carbon monoxide inside the school. Walker said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Other students and staff were taken to another school for the day.

A school district spokeswoman said the district had its heating systems checked last week and no problems were detected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

