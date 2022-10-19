By the end of the week, it should finally feel like Fall again instead of Winter!

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure takes control, we should continue to clear out and dry out tonight. Overnight, we look to become mainly clear and cold, with areas of frost and low temps in the 20s and 30s.

Day Planner (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring slightly warmer weather, but temps will be below-average still for this time of year. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s-mid 50s. We’ll feel colder than we actually are as well, with gusty winds at times still (in the 20-25 MPH range on occasion).

WIND CHILL (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night will be mainly clear, chilly, and frosty again with lows in the 20s and 30s. \

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll finally feel a bit more seasonable on Friday, and we won’t be quite as windy to wrap up the work week. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 50s-mid 60s, and again, we’ll be mainly sunny! Friday night will be cool and fair with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will spike above normal, into the mid-upper 60s this weekend as a more southerly wind flow develops. We should see plenty of sunshine into Saturday and Sunday as well.

