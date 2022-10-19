By the end of the week, it should finally feel like Fall again instead of Winter!

Temps moderate in the coming days
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure takes control, we should continue to clear out and dry out tonight. Overnight, we look to become mainly clear and cold, with areas of frost and low temps in the 20s and 30s.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring slightly warmer weather, but temps will be below-average still for this time of year. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s-mid 50s. We’ll feel colder than we actually are as well, with gusty winds at times still (in the 20-25 MPH range on occasion).

WIND CHILL
WIND CHILL(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night will be mainly clear, chilly, and frosty again with lows in the 20s and 30s. \

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll finally feel a bit more seasonable on Friday, and we won’t be quite as windy to wrap up the work week. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 50s-mid 60s, and again, we’ll be mainly sunny! Friday night will be cool and fair with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will spike above normal, into the mid-upper 60s this weekend as a more southerly wind flow develops. We should see plenty of sunshine into Saturday and Sunday as well.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

Latest News

We'll see some gorgeous weather this weekend with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Gorgeous weather is on tap for us this weekend
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Pleasant Fall weather returns as we move toward the weekend
Full Forecast (10/20)
Full Forecast (10/20)
Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend.
Our cold spell will come to an end
Full video forecast (10/19/22)
Full video forecast (10/19/22)