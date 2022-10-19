Bluefield State hosts high schoolers for annual Humanities Challenge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Area high school students used their brain-power to raise $500 for their higher education on Wednesday. The money served as the top prize for students participating in Bluefield State University’s eighth annual Humanities Challenge.

In a quiz-bowl style of competition, BSU’s humanities department looked to promote the continued study of people and culture.

“It gives and incentive to kind of learn how this stuff is done,” said high school senior Joey Simmons. “It’s important. It’s about human beings, and we can always be learning.”

With teams of three pitted against one-another, a tournament ensued Wednesday as the students were able to prepare for their upcoming season of competition.

“It’s basic knowledge,” said high school junior Elizabeth Chapman. “If humans forget about what made us as a whole, then our society would be lost.”

For the university however -- those in charge hoped to see evidence that the younger generation wasn’t losing the importance of human culture.

“It’s good to know that the humanities are still revered and respected by these high school students,” said Dr. Sukahar Jamkhandi, BSU’s Director of International Initiatives.

“The knowledge of contemporary as well as historical literature if very important for students,” said Jack Sheffler, a BSU Humanities Professor.

Wednesday’s winning team from Narrows High School saw each member take home a $500 voucher to put toward an education at BSU following graduation.

