W.Va. justices hold court in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals brought their courtroom to Beckley on Tuesday. The high court heard oral arguments in three actual cases in front of students in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson High School.

The mobile court was designed to give students a look at the inner workings of the judicial system through the Legal Advancement For West Virginia Students Program established in 1999.

More than 450 students from Fayette, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties participated.

“Each branch of government has its limitations and our limitations exist in cases in controversy. That’s what we hope they understand and how that process works,” said Justice John Hutchison on what he hopes the students take away.

Many of the students who participated are already entrenched in coursework at school studying checks and balances and the rule of law.

“It’s very hard to respect a system you don’t understand. So one of the missions of the new court is to make the court accessible,” explained Justice C. Haley Bunn.

Justice Tim Armstead also took part in the proceedings. “They’re actual cases that affect real people. We’re excited to get out in the community and talk to students.”

