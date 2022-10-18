We’ll stay chilly and windy into Wednesday

We’ll dry out, but remain Winter-like into midweek
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

A few snow showers/flurries will continue into tonight on occasion, though any accumulation looks very little to none, and limited to higher elevations. We’ll otherwise be cold and breezy still overnight, with passing clouds. Low temps tonight will fall in the mid 20s-low 30s for most.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Wednesday, we could see a few flakes flying around in the early morning, but as low pressure moves away and high pressure moves in, we should gradually dry out and become sunny tomorrow. We’ll still be on the colder side with a WNW wind flow. Highs will still be below normal, topping off in the 40s for most. We’ll be windy too, with gusts occasionally in the 20-30 MPH range, so bundle up! Wind chills will be in the 30s for most through the day tomorrow.

WIND CHILL
WIND CHILL

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cold, with lows fall into mid 20s-low 30s again. Areas of frost will be possible.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND

Thursday should bring milder weather, with highs closer to the 50-degree mark and plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay dry and continue to warm back up to more seasonable levels through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

