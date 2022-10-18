Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy honored for saving a life

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy was honored at Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission for his extraordinary efforts to save a life.

It happened in Macarthur, where deputy Roy McDaniel was dispatched to respond to an overdose call. When he arrived at the home, he found a man unresponsive in his truck with a gas pipe connected through the back.

According to Sheriff Scott Van Meter, McDaniel was able to break through the back of the truck and get the man to emergency medical treatment just in time.

“I wasn’t really thinking...I just saw the guy there unconscious and knew I had to do something,” said Deputy McDaniel.

Sheriff Van Meter praised his work and those of others working daily to keep the streets safe.

“He’s a fine young officer. I have several fine young officers. He did his job and I’m glad he did it.”

Deputy McDaniel was given the Meritorious Life Saving Award for his response. This January will mark his three-year anniversary at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

