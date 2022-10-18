Oldest Mercer County resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dolores “Dody” Pritchett celebrated her 102nd birthday at her home at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield.

Mrs. Pritchett was suprised by all the attention she was getting. She says she isn’t anything special, but we all think she is. her advice for a long life is pretty simple.

“It’s not about being a stick in the mud, it’s been about traveling and conquering stuff and doing something nice and adventuresome and making life interesting,” said Mrs. Pritchett

