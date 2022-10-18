The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event.

“We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started ringing off the hook, and people coming into the office to prepare for Bridge Day.”

Sullivan is the President of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce (FCCC). She is also the Chair of the Bridge Day Committee. And she says this past weekend’s event was one of the largest in years.

“I’m super proud of the staff and all the volunteers that came out,” she shared. “We could definitely see the enthusiasm from our base jumpers and our crowds that were excited to get back to it. For it to be such a success makes me extremely proud of everybody that participated.”

According to the Bridge Day Committee, the event saw a sold-out 5K race, nearly 800 jumps off the bridge, and roughly 200 vendors selling their wares.

And all of this creates an intense economic push into the Fayette County region.

“Some of them are local but a lot of them are from all over the country and all over the world, as a matter of fact,” explained Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant of the FCCC. “So they’re staying in our hotels. They’re staying in our cabins. They’re staying in our vacation rentals, so everybody’s seeing a little bit of that, and then they’re eating at our restaurants, buying our gas. Everybody’s just really feeling the impact of that money that’s coming into the area.”

Naylor says they learned a lot this Bridge Day but that there is only one thing they want to change for next year...

Adding more shuttle buses.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.