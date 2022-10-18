It’s school bus safety week

It is National School Bus safety week.
It is National School Bus safety week.(N/A)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week is national school bus safety week, October 17-21, 2022. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is working directly with Federal agencies to get the message out.

Drivers are reminded it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and a stop sign showing.

You should also be mindful when it comes to children on the bus.

Aimee Cantrell, Public Information Specialist, Governor’s Highway Safety Program

“With school busses I think sometimes people get in a hurry, they are on their way to work, they are trying to get somewhere, and they may get impatient and think that it is okay to pass a school bus that is stopped. That is either receiving or discharging students and that is just not true. It is very dangerous, and it puts kids’ lives at risk,” said Aimee Cantrell, Public Information Specialist, Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The Highway Safety Program also wants you to know that statically school buses are the safest form of transportation for kids.

To find out more on school bus safety you can click on the link here Keep Our Kids Safe: National School Bus Safety Week October 17-21 (mailchi.mp)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Ramon Edwards (left)
Raleigh County man faces 40 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday.
A major cool down is on the way
Tomorrow's wind will make things feel a lot colder than they actually are.
Below freezing temperatures expected tonight with wind chill in the teens tomorrow morning.

Latest News

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals brought their courtroom to Beckley on Tuesday.
W.Va. justices hold court in Beckley
A Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy was honored at Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy honored for saving a life
Community Fall Festival
‘Community Fall Festival’ comes to GHS in Bluefield, VA
102nd birthday celebration
Oldest Mercer County resident celebrates 102nd birthday