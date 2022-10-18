It’s school bus safety week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week is national school bus safety week, October 17-21, 2022. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is working directly with Federal agencies to get the message out.

Drivers are reminded it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and a stop sign showing.

You should also be mindful when it comes to children on the bus.

“With school busses I think sometimes people get in a hurry, they are on their way to work, they are trying to get somewhere, and they may get impatient and think that it is okay to pass a school bus that is stopped. That is either receiving or discharging students and that is just not true. It is very dangerous, and it puts kids’ lives at risk,” said Aimee Cantrell, Public Information Specialist, Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The Highway Safety Program also wants you to know that statically school buses are the safest form of transportation for kids.

To find out more on school bus safety you can click on the link here Keep Our Kids Safe: National School Bus Safety Week October 17-21 (mailchi.mp)

