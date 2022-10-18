Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the Conception dive boat is seen along the coast near the Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor. A federal grand jury has issued a new indictment against the dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The new indictment was filed Tuesday. It comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

His federal public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 8
Ramon Edwards (left)
Raleigh County man faces 40 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder
A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday.
A major cool down is on the way
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Jabin Wade, 19, said he's lucky to be alive after a stray bullet struck him in the back of the...
Teen says he’s lucky to be alive after stray bullet struck him in the back of his neck
WVVA is putting the spotlight on a book that shares stories of individuals who were sexually...
In Focus: author shares background on ‘One Story, Many Voices’
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart