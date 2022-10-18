The first flakes of the season are possible for some today

We are going to stay COLD throughout the day today. Highs will only climb up into the mid-upper 30s and low 40s. Mainly cloudy skies are expected, and some may even see their first flakes of the season. Winds will be out of the northwest today and may gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a few flurries possible at times. We’ll stay breezy tonight with lows in the 20s and low 30s. When you factor in the wind, it’ll feel like the teens and 20s overnight.

A few flurries remain possible into Wednesday, mainly for those north of I-64. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and windy conditions. We’ll stay on the cooler side with highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Most shouldn’t see any accumulation; however, a dusting cannot be ruled out for our western facing slopes. The highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see up to 2 inches.

Drier conditions are expected for the end of the week and temperatures will warm back up into the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

