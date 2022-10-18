Craft Memorial Library hands out lunches to veterans

Lunches for veterans
Lunches for veterans(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Free lunches for veterans were handed out to veterans on Tuesday. Around 70 veterans and their families registered to pick up a lunch provided by the library. Those handing them out said they have this event every year. It’s a way for them to pay a little thanks to veterans.

“In the past before COVID we actually had a meal inside but since COVID we feel like it’s safer to do a carry out and it’s just a way of honor those that have given so much to help us,” said Craft Memorial Library Director, Eva McGuire.

The event is sponsored by the library and the Bluewell Woman’s Club.

