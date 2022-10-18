‘Community Fall Festival’ comes to GHS in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The inagural ‘Community Fall Festival’ is coming to Graham High School this weekend, October 22nd.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Project Graduation which is an effort in our communities to provide a safe celebration for graduating seniors following graduation night.

April Christian is the organizer of this year’s event and tells WVVA’s Joshua Bolden festivities include, a car show, live music, raffle, games and more for community members of all ages.

Join us Saturday, October 22nd 8am - 8pm. Tons of entertainment, activities, games, food and prizes!! Fun for the entire family! All proceeds benefit the Class of 2023 Project Graduation which provides a safe night of fun the night of graduation. Follow this event for details on everything that’s being offered that day...Poker Run, Live Auction, Flea Market, Bands, Food Trucks and much much more!!

The fun kicks off at 8 AM and runs until 8 PM on Saturday.

More details about the festival and Project Graduation can be found here.

