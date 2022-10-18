‘Community Fall Festival’ comes to GHS in Bluefield, VA

Graham High School is located at 210 Valley Dale Street in Bluefield, Virginia
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The inagural ‘Community Fall Festival’ is coming to Graham High School this weekend, October 22nd.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Project Graduation which is an effort in our communities to provide a safe celebration for graduating seniors following graduation night.

April Christian is the organizer of this year’s event and tells WVVA’s Joshua Bolden festivities include, a car show, live music, raffle, games and more for community members of all ages.

The fun kicks off at 8 AM and runs until 8 PM on Saturday.

More details about the festival and Project Graduation can be found here.

