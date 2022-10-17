Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMBALL, Texas (Gray News) – A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.

The sheriff’s office said Towne stabbed the child at Spring Creek Park in Tomball on Sunday afternoon and then drove her to the hospital.

When she arrived, she asked hospital staff for a wheelchair because “her daughter’s body was hurting.” An emergency room nurse walked with Towne back to her Jeep Cherokee, where the nurse found the 5-year-old unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officials said the child’s body was partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, and there were lacerations and ligature marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the hospital and took Towne into custody. She was charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toys will be taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital at Wake Forest.
Will Calfee Memorial Toy Drive
Itman Company Store for sale in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
The open house of a historic landmark in Wyoming County
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday.
A major cool down is on the way

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife