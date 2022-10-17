A major cool down is on the way

A FREEZE WATCH goes into effect for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A FREEZE WATCH goes into effect tonight for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties. Subfreezing temperatures are expected tonight and tomorrow morning. Note: Subfreezing temperatures are expected across the entire region, but the growing season has ended for the rest of the viewing area so Freeze watches/warnings aren’t being issued.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected throughout the rest of the day with temperatures in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Today is starting off unseasonably mild with temperatures in the 50s for most. Temperatures will hover in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. We will grow windy as a cold front departs our area. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts possibly over 30 mph at times. Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out this morning.

Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the 20s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s overnight and it’ll be breezy which will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s late tonight.

A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds could gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times tomorrow making it feel even colder. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are going to stay COLD throughout our Tuesday. Highs will only climb up into the mid-upper 30s and low 40s. Mainly cloudy skies are expected with occasional flurries and snow showers as winds pick up out of the northwest.

Some light accumulation is possible in the highest elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few flurries and snow showers will continue into our Wednesday, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most shouldn’t see any accumulation; however, the higher elevations of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties could see less than an inch. We’ll stay on the cooler side with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will climb back up into the 60s by the weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected for the end of the week and temperatures will warm back up into the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

