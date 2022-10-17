C.A.R.E. event happening for those with special needs

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Next month there’s an event planned for those with intellectual disabilities, autism and other special needs. Both kids and adults can come to Princeton City Hall to meet first responders and see emergency vehicles up close. Photo ID’s will also be offered and they could come in handy in emergency situations.

“We want to have every tool available to us to be able to deal with individuals properly to give them the best response that we can,” said Captain J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The event is set for November 2, children can attend from 9 am to 1 pm and adults will be welcome from 1 pm to 4 pm.

