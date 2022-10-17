BSU students learn about dementia from WV Alzheimer’s Association

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sharon Covert is the Executive Director for the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She has more than 30 years of experience in public health. She has been involved with state and national health issues throughout her career. On Monday she made a stop at Bluefield State University to help nursing students better understand dementia.

“This is something you can run into a lot. Just in the field and maybe if you’re in the emergency room or if you’re a floor nurse. You don’t necessarily have to be in long term care to see these kinds of behaviors. Having some good basic skills is important,” said Covert.

Covert is originally from McDowell County and says she understand the health disparities the region faces. She says when dealing with dementia, it’s important to see the world through their eyes.

“You can’t take this disease personally. It’s not a personal attack if someone has a bad response. People are uncomfortable they are stressed when they can’t remember things. That happens to everybody. If you think you should know something and you don’t know it or if you think someone is pointing out something you can’t remember,” said Covert.

Covert says there are resources for those being affected by dementia. You can go to alz.org or you can call 800-272-3900.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.