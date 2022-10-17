Below freezing temperatures expected tonight with wind chill in the teens tomorrow morning.

A strong cold front moved through the area last night, and it brought with it freezing temperatures. Overnight tonight we are looking at lows dropping into the upper 20s across most of our area. Buchanan, McDowell, and Wyoming counties are under a freeze warning tonight. If anybody has any plants still outside, now would be the time to take measures to protect them. Partly cloudy skies tonight with a fairly moderate wind as well. These windy conditions will continue into tomorrow as well.

Freeze warning go in effect tonight for parts of our area. (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be cold again tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at a high temperature only in the upper 30s / low 40s, so it is going to be an extremely cold day. We will see a westerly wind of 10-15 miles per hour, which will make things even colder. Make sure to bundle up at the bus stop tomorrow, as the morning wind chill we be down in the teens for most places. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap tomorrow, which could potentially bring us the first flakes of the season. If we see snow, most of us will only see a dusting, though parts of our upper elevations on our western facing slopes in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see accumulations of up to two inches through Wednesday night. Overnight temps will be dropping into the upper 20s again tomorrow night and will stay around the freezing point through most of the week.

Tomorrow's wind will make things feel a lot colder than they actually are. (WVVA WEATHER)

Make sure to bundle up tomorrow, as we're going to be seeing temperatures in the 30s nearly all day. (WVVA WEATHER)

If we see snow tomorrow, most of us will only see a dusting. The only places that will see any sort of accumulation will be the upper elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay cold through the rest of the week. Highs will only be reaching into the 40s until Thursday. Only chance for flurries will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Things will remain dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.