Below freezing temperatures expected tonight with wind chill in the teens tomorrow morning.

We could see wind chills as low as 17 tomorrow morning.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong cold front moved through the area last night, and it brought with it freezing temperatures. Overnight tonight we are looking at lows dropping into the upper 20s across most of our area. Buchanan, McDowell, and Wyoming counties are under a freeze warning tonight. If anybody has any plants still outside, now would be the time to take measures to protect them. Partly cloudy skies tonight with a fairly moderate wind as well. These windy conditions will continue into tomorrow as well.

Freeze warning go in effect tonight for parts of our area.
Freeze warning go in effect tonight for parts of our area.(WVVA WEATHER)
Things will be cold again tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s
Things will be cold again tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at a high temperature only in the upper 30s / low 40s, so it is going to be an extremely cold day. We will see a westerly wind of 10-15 miles per hour, which will make things even colder. Make sure to bundle up at the bus stop tomorrow, as the morning wind chill we be down in the teens for most places. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap tomorrow, which could potentially bring us the first flakes of the season. If we see snow, most of us will only see a dusting, though parts of our upper elevations on our western facing slopes in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see accumulations of up to two inches through Wednesday night. Overnight temps will be dropping into the upper 20s again tomorrow night and will stay around the freezing point through most of the week.

Tomorrow's wind will make things feel a lot colder than they actually are.
Tomorrow's wind will make things feel a lot colder than they actually are.(WVVA WEATHER)
Make sure to bundle up tomorrow, as we're going to be seeing temperatures in the 30s nearly all...
Make sure to bundle up tomorrow, as we're going to be seeing temperatures in the 30s nearly all day.(WVVA WEATHER)
If we see snow tomorrow, most of us will only see a dusting. The only places that will see any...
If we see snow tomorrow, most of us will only see a dusting. The only places that will see any sort of accumulation will be the upper elevations.(WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay cold through the rest of the week. Highs will only be reaching into the 40s until Thursday. Only chance for flurries will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Things will remain dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toys will be taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital at Wake Forest.
Will Calfee Memorial Toy Drive
Itman Company Store for sale in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
The open house of a historic landmark in Wyoming County
A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday.
A major cool down is on the way
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Full Forecast (10/17)
Full Forecast (10/17)
A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday.
A major cool down is on the way
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tonight we'll see more widespread rain across the area.
A cool down is on the way tomorrow after tonight’s rain.