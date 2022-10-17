5K fundraiser for cancer patients at PCH

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Midway through National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Princeton Community Hospital partners with the Christy Wood team at Solutions Real Estate for a 5-k to raise funds and awareness.

Survivors and those currently fighting breast cancer were in attendance.

One runner, whose sister and daughter helped organize the event, went into remission 17 years ago. But she was re-diagnosed with breast cancer this past year and is currently being treated at PCH.

“Dr. Chambers is my doctor and I totally am blessed having her as an advocate for me. I feel like with her help and God’s help that we will conquer this.” said Kathy Clark.

“So today is about celebrating her fight and also Amy. I mean they are just so brave and we want to celebrate them today but also its an opportunity to give back to the community that has been so good to us and the hospital that’s been so good to them.” said one of the organizers Courtney Clark-Hill

Another 5k participant celebrated her cancer remission this past Friday by ringing the survivor bell at Genesis Care. We asked her how it felt to fundraise for a cause that affected her so directly.

“It’s wonderful. I’ve always helped with fundraisers. I’ve just never been on this end of the fundraiser.” said Amy Sparks.

Runners traversed Glenwood Park as well as entered a raffle to support the cause.

One hundred percent of money raised will go to cancer patient’s needs at Princeton Community Hospital.

