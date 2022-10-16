Will Calfee Memorial Toy Drive

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - In 2020 Graham High School student Will Calfee lost his fight against childhood cancer. Now his parents have started a toy drive fundraiser to brighten the days of kids who are enduring cancer treatments. We spoke with Will’s parents.

“This is the second year. Last year we told a couple of teachers that’s what we were going to do for his birthday. We were just going to take some toys to the hospital at Wake Forest.” said Will’s dad and Graham High math teacher, David Calfee.

Last year the drive brought in 1,500 toys delivered to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest. That’s where Will was treated. Once again, it’s where all donated toys will be distributed. Donors are encouraged to think beyond traditional toys when giving.

“The hospital is also taking gift cards for teenagers who don’t want a doll or coloring book.” said David.

The drive runs throughout October in honor of Will’s birthday month. His birthday falls on the 22nd.

“He loved the school. He loved the community of Tazewell where he started high school. Seems like on the days we struggled the most is when the community gave us the biggest hugs.” said David.

Toys can be dropped off at Graham High School through the end of the month.

