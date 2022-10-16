Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.

On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.

KSLA reports the police department received a similar call from a nearby movie theater, but the man left before they got there.

Officers encountered the man, identified as Jerry Toney, as he was getting into a black Dodge pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot. He matched the description of the suspect from the movie theater as well, police say.

After removing the hatchet and baton from his pants, which he said he needed for protection, officers learned that the truck he was getting into had been stolen out of Wood County.

Toney was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday Week 8: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard law enforcement crews aiding...
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
The daughter of one of the California serial killer's victims speaks out.
Daughter of California serial killer victim speaks out
FILE - FEMA had approved $420 million statewide for lodging and home repair assistance for...
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the...
VIDEO: Tennessee fans throw football goalpost into the river