The open house of a historic landmark in Wyoming County

ITMAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dozens of West Virginians traveled from across the state to soak in an almost-forgotten piece of history in the former Wyoming County mining town of Itmann, Saturday, October 15th.

To many people, the Itman Company Store serves as a window into the past.

“To me, it’s special because there’s such a personal connection here with the folks in this area,” said Aaron Parsons, Director, West Virginia State Archives.

From the turnout that came to look at the Itman Company Store open house, Parsons said it was evident how much people loved history.

“You can look at the very walls and see that this building has a story to tell. Of course, it has the coal company history, but it has had many different incarnations throughout its past. We are all here today to see what the future has in store for it,” explained Parsons.

The Itman Company store had been vacant for years and now the building is up for sale for almost half a million dollars.

“It’s an incredible time because so many people are connected to this building and now we are giving them a chance to come in and tour it. Even though I’m a realtor, this isn’t about selling the building this is just about letting the public in to look at the building that means so much to so many people,” said David Sibray, Agent, Foxfire Realty.

Throughout the day, speakers set up to talk about the rich history of the Store including Patrick Corcoran of the Raleigh County Historical Society. He spoke on Alexander Hood the Architect who dreamed up and designed the Itman Company Store.

“What brought me here today, is I wasn’t people to know that the state archives are interested in preserving those types of documents. Especially anything related to a building like this or just local history, county history, and things of that sort. We are very interested in preserving those stories. I came here today to let folks know that. And if they are interested in donating materials to us contact us and we would love to talk to them further about that.”

The building had been up for sale in previous years but as A-T-Vs and other tourist activities gain traction around the area Foxfire realty sees now as a better time to buy than ever.

If you want to know more about the Itman Company Store sale you can go to Foxfire Realty’s website. Fine Homes, Mountain Property, & Country Estates in West Virginia | Foxfire Realty (foxfirenation.com)

