Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday Week 8: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard law enforcement crews aiding...
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
The daughter of one of the California serial killer's victims speaks out.
Daughter of California serial killer victim speaks out
FILE - FEMA had approved $420 million statewide for lodging and home repair assistance for...
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the...
VIDEO: Tennessee fans throw football goalpost into the river