A cool down is on the way tomorrow after tonight’s rain.

A strong cold front is approaching our region, and out ahead of it are some showers. Tonight most of us will see rain. Rain could very well be heavy at times, and we might even see a rumble of thunder as well. The rain will dissipate before sunrise tomorrow leading to a much drier day. Lows tonight will be sitting in the mid 40s and we could see some strong, gusty winds at times too. We also are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Tonight we'll see more widespread rain across the area. (WVVA WEATHER)

A marginal risk for most of our area tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a lot cooler and drier. Temperatures will be sitting in the 50s by the afternoon. We’re going to be seeing partly cloudy skies with variable sunshine. It will also be a little windy at times as well, with a westerly wind at about 5-15 miles per hour. Stronger wind gusts are possible. Low temperatures tomorrow night will be some of the coldest we’ve seen all season, sitting in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will bring much windier conditions. (WVVA WEATHER)

This trend of colder temperatures will continue into Tuesday as we see highs only in the 30s and 40s. It’s also possible that some of us could see our first flakes of the season Tuesday night / Wednesday morning. Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see flurries in the upper elevations.

Things will get very cold by Tuesday (WVVA WEATHER)

After the cold snap mid-week, temps will be back into the 60s by the weekend. Things look to remain mainly dry through next week,

