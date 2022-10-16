Bluefield University celebrates Homecoming

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -For many Bluefield state university alumni...2022′s homecoming festivities serve as a way to catch up on the university’s changes throughout the years, following its upgrade to “University” status last year.

“Well the biggest one, becoming a university... What a testimony to not only the accomplishments here but their ability to look forward and pay it forward as well,” says Thomson Slippy, an alumnus of Bluefield University.

Past and current students and community members came out Saturday through Sunday to celebrate Bluefield university’s homecoming. The university had many different things to do starting on Friday with soccer and basketball games, and a free Motown concert. On Saturday alumni were treated to an awards banquet, a football game with tailgating, corn-hole and a dunk tank, before an evening bonfire to close out the day. The celebration concluded with a homecoming worship service Sunday morning. Bluefield alumni say they enjoyed going to the events but add the most enjoyable part is the people.

“You name it, we’ve been there. We enjoy all aspects because they’re all friends here... from Dr. Olive, all the way down,” says Martha Dodd-Slippy, another alumnus.

The Alumni we spoke to also said that they encourage those looking for a new college to consider Bluefield University.

